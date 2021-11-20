New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The accused was nabbed from Burari in north Delhi on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Files Police Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father at Kalyanpuri police station on October 7, a case was registered, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said CCTV footage of all cameras installed in the vicinity of the area was analysed in detail.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attempts Suicide Along With Her Two Minor Daughters In Krishna District, 7-Year-Old Girl Dies.

The girl was recovered from Burari on Thursday and her medical examination was conducted, the DCP said.

"In her statement, the girl levelled allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault by the accused who was arrested on Thursday," she said, adding that further investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)