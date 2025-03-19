Balrampur, Mar 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law on suspicion of practising black magic in a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Chhotu Pahadi Korva, fatally attacked Anjalo (35) with a stone and wooden stick on Tuesday morning under the Rajpur police station limits.

He was nabbed from a nearby forest, a police official said.

