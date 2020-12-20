Saharanpur (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Police here arrested a ration depot operator for an "objectionable post" against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad Kamal had circulated an "objectionable post" against the chief minister a few days ago.

He said former MLA Rajiv Gumbar, along with Hindu organisations, had demanded his arrest while the local BJP leader, Yog Chugh, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

He said police arrested Mohammad Kamal on Sunday.

