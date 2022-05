Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) Gurugram police nabbed a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her, officials said on Friday.

The 24-year-old accused, who has been sent to judicial custody, admitted to the crime, they said.

He is a native of Madhubani in Bihar but has been running his father's grocery store in Sector 14 police station area here for the last five months. He claimed to be a student and earlier used to visit Gurugram once in a while, police said, citing a complaint by the victim's mother.

The victim's rented accommodation is located close to the grocery store.

In her complaint with the police, the victim's mother alleged that the man had raped and impregnated her daughter and her medical examination confirmed her pregnancy.

"It was when my daughter complained of abdominal pain and bleeding that I took her to a private hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was four months pregnant. We were shocked as my daughter told me that our neighbour was raping her after threatening to kill her. I want strict action against him," she said in her complaint.

Following this, an FIR under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act was registered and the accused was nabbed. The victim is being treated at a hospital, police said.

“The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody while the victim is being treated”, inspector Krishan Kant, SHO of Sector 14 police station, said.

