Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) A man was arrested here on the charges of rape and filming the act and uploading it on social media, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a resident of the Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, was arrested on a written complaint by a woman who alleged that the accused committed rape on her and later uploaded its video and pictures on social media, a police spokesman said.

He said the accused was booked under the Indian Penal code and the Information Technology Act and further investigation is on.

