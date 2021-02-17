Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested from Haryana for allegedly stealing Rs 20 lakh from the house of a businessman in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused, Ajay Valmiki, who worked as a sweeper, from Sonipat in Haryana, an official said.

The Andheri-based businessman approached the police last week with a complaint that a bag containing Rs 20 lakh cash had gone missing from his flat in a housing society, the official said.

On examining the CCTV footage from the society, the police identified Valmiki who lived near the building and further probe revealed his involvement, he said.

A special team was set up and the accused was traced to Rajasthan, Delhi and finally apprehended from Haryana, the official said, adding that cash to the tune of over Rs 19 lakh was recovered from Valmiki.

The accused was arrested under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code, and has been remanded in police custody, he said.

