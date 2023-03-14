Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing his four-year-old adopted daughter here, police said.

The minor was adopted by accused Ajay Bhati's wife Anjana alias Sanjana, police said, adding that it is alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

On March 11, the girl told Bhati that she would narrate her ordeal to Sanjana, following which, he slapped her and later, strangled her to death, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans Hindan, Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

He then cooked up a story that the girl had gone missing after which police registered an FIR on March 11.

On the intervening night of March 11 and 12, Bhati dumped the girl's body in the forest near Panchsheel Colony with the help of a friend.

After analysing footage obtained from 14 CCTV cameras, police arrested Bhati and his accomplice Neeraj, Yadav said.

Bhati has been booked under the POCSO Act, and sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

