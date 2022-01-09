New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested one person for allegedly storing narcotic substance at his house and recovered 750 grams of opium from him.

Police also recovered Rs 2.5 crores from him.

As per the information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Gurjeet Singh. He is 50 years of age and a resident of Vikaspuri, Delhi.

On January 7, police received information regarding storage of narcotics at the accused's house. A police team raided the house, recovered the money and opium and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under NDPS act. Concerned authorities have also been informed about recovery of hefty amount of cash from his house.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

