Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly killing a co-worker at a powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sabir Rahamtullah Ansari, hailing from East Champaran in Bihar, and the victim, Neeraj Kumar Gopinath Vishwakarma (40), belonging to Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, worked at the factory in Khoni gram panchayat area of Bhiwandi city here, Nizampura police station's senior inspector Vishwas Dagle said.

On February 4, the accused allegedly robbed the victim of his salary, and attacked on his head and forehead with an iron hammer in the village before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to the KEM Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where he succumbed to his injuries on February 18, the official said.

Following a complaint from a witness, the police launched an intensive investigation, tracking the accused's movements.

An initial probe indicated the accused had fled to Delhi and a special police team was dispatched to locate him. But by the time the team reached the national capital, the suspect left from there, the official said.

The police examined CCTV footage from railway stations there and also tracked the accused's mobile phone.

While investigating the case in coordination with New Delhi railway police, the probing team got to know the accused had boarded a train to Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Further technical analysis of his mobile phone records led the police team to his location in Anantnag, he said.

The police, with the assistance of their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir, apprehended the accused from a bakery at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Sunday, the official said.

Following the arrest, the police recovered from him a stolen mobile phone and Rs 29,000 in cash, he said.

The accused has been brought to Bhiwandi and further probe in on into the case, the police added.

