Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested from Pune for allegedly posting defamatory comments against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and a woman representative on Facebook, a police official said on Monday.

The accused, Shrishail Sharnappa Khajje, was arrested on Sunday by the Mumbai Police's cyber department, he said.

Khajje is a native of Osmanabad district in central Maharashtra, but currently resides at Chikhle in Pune from where he was arrested, the official said.

The cyber department had registered a case against Khajje on Friday last after his objectionable Facebook posts against Deshmukh came to light.

Two police teams were formed and sent to Navi Mumbai and Pune to trace the accused, he said.

The accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 500 (punishment for defamation), and relevant provisions of the IT Act, the official said, adding Khajje is in police custody till Tuesday.

