New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter over the last five years in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act on the basis of a statement of the girl on October 18, they said, adding that the accused was arrested on the same day.

The girl told the police that her father had been raping her over the last five years.

