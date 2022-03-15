Ramgarh(Jharkhand), Mar 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of raping and blackmailing a woman in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old woman, in her complaint, said the accused, a resident of Kundru village, had allegedly faked his religious identity and befriended her some time ago.

She said that the man raped her a month back and filmed the heinous act. He threatened to go public with the clip if she revealed her ordeal.

According to the officer in-charge of Ramgarh police station Rohit Mahato, the woman, a resident of Mandu area, mustered the courage to file a complaint only on Monday, following which the police arrested the accused.

