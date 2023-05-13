Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 66 lakh from suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai, an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said on Saturday.

The man was trying to flee after spotting a police patrolling vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway on Friday. He was nabbed after a chase, the official said.

Police found 33 gm of MD drugs in his possession and arrested him.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

