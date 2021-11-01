Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested a man in Churu for allegedly possessing illegal liquor worth lakhs of rupees being smuggled from Haryana to Gujarat.

Police have seized 780 boxes of illicit liquor and a tanker in the incident in Chhapar area of the district on Sunday night, they said.

Churu Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said in a statement that the estimated market value of the seized liquor and tanker is around Rs 75 lakh.

The tanker driver Sawai Singh Jat has been arrested.

