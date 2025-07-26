Nagpur, July 26 (PTI) In a major security lapse at the Nagpur international airport, a man allegedly managed to carry a country-made pistol and bullets in his luggage, leading to his arrest, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anil Shrikrishna Porad, is the president of the Tribal Cell of a political party. He is a resident of Yavatmal in eastern Maharashtra, a police official said.

Porad reached the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport to board a flight to Delhi around 9 pm on Friday.

"During scanning of his luggage, CISF personnel spotted a suspicious object. When they opened the bag, they found a desi katta (country-made firearm) and two live bullets inside," the official said.

Airport authorities immediately alerted the Sonegaon police station, and a team of police personnel was dispatched to the scene.

"During questioning by police, Poram failed to explain why he was carrying a firearm. He was taken to the police station and arrested under provisions of the Arms Act," the police official added.

Further investigation is underway to understand Poram's motive and how he managed to bring the firearm to the airport despite strict security rules, he said.

