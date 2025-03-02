Ferozepur, Mar 2 (PTI) A man was apprehended with more than 2 kg of heroin following an exchange of fire with police here on Sunday, said officials.

Police seized 2.11 kg of heroin from the accused, identified as Baljinder Singh, they said.

Also Read | Jordan: Keralite Shot Dead While Attempting To Cross Into Israel From Jordanian Border.

The police, acting on a tip-off, set up a checkpoint on Faridkot Road. When Baljinder Singh was signalled to stop his car, he tried to run the personnel over, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said.

The police personnel gave chase and Baljinder opened fire at them. In retaliatory fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury, officials said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 2nd Roza of Ramzan on March 03 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

He was admitted to a hospital in Faridkot, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)