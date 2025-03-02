Mumbai, March 02: The second fast (Roza) of Ramadan 2025 falls on Monday, March 03 in India. All adult and healthy Muslims are obligated to observe fast during the month of Ramadan or Ramzan. They must not consume any type of food and drink after consuming Sehri or Suhoor until Iftar time. Scroll down to check Sehri time and Iftar time for 2nd Roza on March 03 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Sehri is a pre-dawn meal which is consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer performed before the sunrise. Muslims break their Ramadan fast with Iftar, which is an evening meal consumed at the time of Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer. Azan for the Maghrib prayer begins as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:43 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:25 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:10 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:41 AM

Iftar Time 5:42 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:31 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:39 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:19 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:31 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:33 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:54 AM

Iftar Time 5:54 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:27 AM

Iftar Time 5:27 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:44 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:24 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 03 (2nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:26 PM

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. Therefore, Muslims consider it to be holy month. The mandatory fasting in Ramadan with exception to select people including sick individuals is intended to help Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

The culmination of Ramadan month follows the celebration of Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr. Eid is one of two major festivals celebrated by Muslims globally. Eid al-Adha is the second major festival the Muslim community.

