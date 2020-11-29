Dhamtari, Nov 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing a leopard skin and trying to sell it in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a police official said on Sunday.

Kumbh Lal Netam was apprehended from Kotbharri road in Nagri police station area on Saturday and the skin was found from a bag in the luggage side box of his motorcycle, said the official.

"It is not known from where Netam got the skin. We have registered a case under Wildlife Protection Act," he added.

