New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A father-son duo was arrested on charges of cheating luxurious hotels by exiting without paying bills after long stays and availing all facilities, police said on Monday.

The accused Kamaljit Singh (55) and his son Navdeep (24) hail from Punjab, they said.

According to police, their fraud came to light after the front office manager of a luxury hotel in Aerocity here called up the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station alleging that Kamaljith and his family owed the hotel Rs 2,81,054 for their stay from August 11 to September 6 last year.

The hotel staff complained that Kamaljith and his wife Kuldeep Kaur checked out of the hotel without clearing their dues. Later, their son Navdeep exited the hotel saying he would return in a couple of hours, but did not.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi said that based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation initiated.

"Our team received information on January 19 that Navdeep and his father were staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur, close to IGIA. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and both the accused were arrested," he said.

According to the DCP, Navdeep is a habitual offender and he already faces an FIR at Barnala police station in Punjab for allegedly posing himself as an immigration officer of Canada and trying to extort money from a family.

Navdeep along with his father, used to stay in five-star and luxury hotels by representing themselves as businessmen and availed all hotel facilities. They used to flee later on without paying the bills, the DCP said.

Police said they have also recovered a letter with false credentials of the Ministry of Finance from Navdeep, based on which he used to create an impression of being a wealthy businessman and dupe hotels.

The forged letter, the DCP said, states that the Income Tax Department had seized Rs 9.78 crore from him but later handed back the money on the orders of the High Court of Bombay.

Navdeep used to work as an immigration agent but siphoned off money from aspirants who wanted to settle overseas, police said.

