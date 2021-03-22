New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A 33-year-old man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from his employer in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi and his wife Anju (30), residents of Sultanpur Dabas here, they said.

Police said on Wednesday, a complaint was filed by a woman, who is a member of an NGO, alleging that Ravi, who works as her driver, had recorded some of her videos while she was sitting in a car with her colleague.

He sent her the clips and asked for money in order to delete the videos. He threatened her that if she failed to give him Rs 80,000, he will upload the clips on the social media, a senior police officer said.

She discussed it with her male colleague and gave Rs 80,000 to him for deleting the video clips, police said.

The accused deleted the clips in their presence, but later told them that his wife wanted to share the videos on social media, the officer said.

"His wife also threatened the complainant on phone and demanded Rs five lakh for not uploading the clips on social media. The complainant recorded the whole conversation and lodged a complaint at South Rohini police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

The police conducted a raid at Sultanpur Dabas village and arrested the duo. The police also recovered Rs 31,000 cash and two mobile phones which had the videos of the complainant, Tayal said.

Ravi had been working for the the complainant for the last three years. His bike was stolen and he wanted money to purchase a new one following which he decided to extort money from his employer, police added.

