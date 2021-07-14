Noida, Jul 14 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Noida in Uttar Pradesh after he was found illegally donning a police uniform in public place, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, aged around 35, had in the past tried to get recruited in the police but failed. However, he had told his family that he was selected in the police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said.

"The man has been identified as Krishnaveer Singh. Singh was held on Tuesday evening during a check by officials of Ecotech 3 police station when he was in a police uniform, but appeared suspicious," Aggarwal said.

"When his mobile phone was checked, the police found his pictures in police uniform and Army uniform as well. The local police soon found out that he was illegally donning the uniforms," he said.

Singh, a native of Mathura district in UP, had been staying in Surajpur, Greater Noida temporarily and it has been found that he would roam around in police uniform locally, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at Ecotech 3 police station and further proceedings are underway, he added.

