Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A man sustained serious burn injuries after he tried to immolate himself outside the office of the superintendent of police here to put pressure on police to intervene in a dispute with his former business partner, officials said on Wednesday.

Seven unidentified people have been booked for abetment of suicide in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday evening, the police officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said Ali had a dispute with his former business partner Umesh Tiwari regarding a pickup van.

Following a court order, cases were registered against the two parties at Sadar Bazar police station. The matter is in court and is being investigated by a team led by Additional SP (City) Sanjay Kumar, the SP said.

According to the FIR, when Ali reached the SP's office, six-seven people present there instigated him that if he created a ruckus by setting his feet on fire, it would put pressure on police to intervene in his dispute with Tiwari and help him get his money and vehicle back.

Acting on the instructions of the accused, Ali poured an inflammable substance on himself but ended up spilling too much and as a result, flames engulfed him. While the policemen present at the spot were trying to put out the fire, the accused were recording videos of the incident, Meena said.

Ali was rushed to Government Medical College and later referred to Lucknow Medical College in a critical condition, police sources said.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal, Government Medical College said Ali suffered 50 per cent burns and due to his condition, he was referred to Lucknow Medical College for surgery.

Meena told PTI that the FIR has been registered at Sadar police station based on a complaint by Inspector Subhash Chandra Dixit.

Quoting the FIR, the SP said the incident put the lives of police personnel in danger and some of them also were also injured.

Police have also taken cognisance of the videos of the incident circulating on social media. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused, Meena said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 114 (inducing to commit crime), 115 (instigating crime), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 309 (aiding suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

