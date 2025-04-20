Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man have been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with a piece of glass after her umbrella brushed against him on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place at JK Kapoor Chowk in the Worli area, the official said.

The woman, Anita Balu Patkar, was walking when the umbrella in her hand accidentally hit the accused, Sachin Bhagwan Avasarmol, he said.

In a fit of rage, Avasarmol allegedly picked up a glass shard and slashed Patkar's hand, seriously injuring her. The police got her admitted to KEM Hospital, the official said.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested from Worli, the official added.

