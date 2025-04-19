Panic struck Bhandup when an unidentified youth, armed with a sword, went on a rampage, vandalising a BEST bus and an auto rickshaw around 3:30 pm on Saturday, April 19. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect smashed the windows of a parked bus before attacking a rickshaw with the weapon. The violent outburst caused chaos as passengers and bystanders scrambled to safety. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but both the bus and the rickshaw sustained significant damage. A large police operation led to the swift arrest of the suspect. Jain Temple Demolished in Mumbai: BMC Razes 90-Year-Old Shrine in Vile Parle, Sparking Nationwide Protests Over Alleged Disrespect of Idols (See Pics).

Sword Attack in Mumbai

