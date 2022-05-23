New Delhi, May 23: A 55-year-old man jumped allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of the Shastri Bhawan building in Delhi on Monday, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Mallik, was an E-grade Scientist in the Information and Technology Ministry, according to police. Punjab Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide at Her Residence in Chandigarh.

After getting the information, a team of Parliament Street Police Station officers along with a crime team and an ambulance reached the spot to enquire about the incident. Police said that legal action is also being taken.

Further investigation is underway.

