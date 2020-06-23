Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of the diamond bourse in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here on Tuesday, police said.

Incidentally, it was the first day at job for the deceased Jay Lakhiya after the lockddown, an official said.

"Lakhiya came to Mumbai from Surat on Tuesday to resume his work. He had left the city due to the lockdown earlier," said BKC police station senior inspector Anand Mulay.

Lakhiya's colleague told the police that he was upset during the entire journey due to some reason, Mulay said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

