Khargone (MP), Aug 30 (PTI) A man was killed after the security guard of a private company in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh opened fire as some alleged thieves started pelting stones, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in a power house in Katkut area, where the firm is laying a pipeline, Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Pawar said.

"As per the security guard, he stopped some people who were returning after allegedly stealing items from the power house. He claims to have opened fire in self defence as these people started pelting stones. One of them got injured and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. A probe is underway," Pawar said.

However, the elder brother of deceased Hari Solanki said the latter had left home at around 5pm on Sunday and claimed he did not know the sequence of events that led to his death, adding that the family was into farming.

