Bareilly (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died after a bullet hit him during celebratory firing in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Khetal Jatav, a resident of Ghilaura village, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhamora police station Vikram Singh said Ramswaroop, a resident of Ghilaura village, purchased a new tractor on Friday and was distributing sweets after completing the rituals.

During the celebration, another villager, Shanu Thakur, fired from his country-made pistol and one of the bullets hit Jatav, killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

Four people, including two women, have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

