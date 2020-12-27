New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A man was killed and several others were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over mutual rivalry, in east Delhi's Trilokpuri on Saturday.

As per deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh, around 10 o'clock at night Mayur Vihar police station received a call informing about the incident.

"Two men named Kasim and Shahid were on one side and Mannan and his companions were on the other said. Shahid died of a gunshot wound after Manna open fire. Five other people are also injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment," he said.

The DCP added that a case has been registered in the investigation is underway.

Police have detained some people in the case. (ANI)

