Idukki (Kerala), Dec 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant in Kerala's Idukki district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Amar Ilahi, a native of Mullaringadu, a forest-fringe plantation area, went to bring back his cow after grazing, they added.

"He sustained critical injuries in the elephant attack. Ilahi's friend, who was with him, narrowly escaped with minor injuries," a police officer said.

Residents rushed to the scene after Ilahi's friend, Mansoor, raised an alarm. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ilahi was declared dead by doctors.

The body was shifted to the government hospital in nearby Thodupuzha for further procedures.

The area has been witnessing frequent visits by wild animals, especially elephants, in recent years, police said.

The death triggered intense protests in the area and Thodupuzha. Police said the situation is under control as of now.

