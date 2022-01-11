Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was run over by an unidentified vehicle in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Released At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The incident took place near Pramod Mahajan garden on Sunday night, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Holds Meet With His Bhutanese Counterpart, Discusses Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade.

The victim Ashok Lodhe was walking home when an unidentified vehicle ran over him and drove away, he said.

Lodhe was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the police were examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the errant vehicle.

A case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)