Nagpur, Jul 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old man against whom several criminal cases were registered was killed brutally by unidentified assailants in Ambazari area here on Wednesday night, police said.

The murder may have taken place out of rivalry between two gangs, police suspect.

Akshay Babulal Jaipure (30), a resident of Seva Nagar area, had several cases registered against him including preparation for dacoity.

Around 10 pm, when Jaipure was passing through Pandharabodi area, unidentified assailants overpowered him and smashed his head with a big stone before fleeing from the spot, police said.

