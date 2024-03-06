Kapurthala, Mar 6 (PTI) A person was killed here in Punjab by a man who suspected him of having illicit relations with his wife, police said on Wednesday.

The victim and the accused are residents of Hussainpur Bule village in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The victim was called to a field by the accused and killed with a sharp-edged weapon, Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said.

The accused suspected that the victim had illicit relations with wife, police said and added that a case of murder has been registered.

