Amethi, Dec 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a pick-up van here in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place on Saturday night near the Balbhadrapur Morh under the Amethi police station, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Prashant Kishor's Return As TDP Strategist Creates a Buzz in State Politics.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Dwivedi said that Sundar Maurya died on the spot after the van hit his motorcycle from behind when he was going home.

Police have detained the van's driver and seized the vehicle, he said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Floods: Manimuthar Dam Reaches Capacity, 1000 Cubic Feet Water Released Into Thamirabarani River (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)