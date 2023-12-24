Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24 (ANI): Amid the persisting flooding woes in the state, the Tirunelveli district administration on Saturday opened three sluices and released 1000 cubic feet of surplus water from Manimuthar Dam in Tirunelveli.

The dam reached its full capacity last night, prompting authorities to drain water from the Manimuthar Dam into the Thamirabarani River. The total capacity of Manimuthar Dam in Tirunelveli is 5,511 million cubic feet while its maximum storage capacity is 118 feet.

Heavy rains pounded the state over the last few days, wreaking havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. As many as 35 deaths have been reported, so far, in the ongoing flooding, with Thoothukudi district accounting for 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli 13.

The state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

Earlier, an MI-17 V5 chopper and ALH-Dhruv copter of the Indian Air Force air-dropped over 11 tons of relief materials in 12 different places in the rain-ravaged Thoothkudi district.

Till now, 59 tons of relief materials have been airdropped in the affected areas, according to the Southern Air Command of the IAF.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the rescue operation in the flood-affected southern districts of the state has been completed and the focus now is on the restoration of basic services there. However, communication lines in some districts are still in disarray in the aftermath of the flood.

Roads and railway tracks have been left inundated due to the incessant rainfall across the state.

Schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district announced a holiday on Thursday after heavy rains continued to pound several areas of southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government has taken all possible precautions and measures for the safety and welfare of flood-marooned people.

"There's been a heavy and continuous rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts. Historically, the Thoothukudi district has never seen this much rainfall. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations," CM Stalin said. (ANI)

