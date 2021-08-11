Nagpur, Aug 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by two persons over a financial dispute at a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Cumulative Vaccine Doses Administered Cross 52 Crore, Over 41 Lakh Jabs Inoculates in Past 24 Hours.

The two accused - Anwar Sheikh Sheikh Gaffur (20) and Rajesh Suresh Dhurwe (21), both residents of Warud town of Amravati district - were arrested for the murder of Shahzad Layik Sheikh (30), a resident of Narkhed, they said,

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad’: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Women Self Help Groups Tomorrow.

According to police, Anwar ran a chicken shop, while Shahzad was a construction worker.

"Anwar had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahzad. As Anwar was not returning money, Shahzad abused him during a quarrel that broke out near Mowad village late Monday night. Their argument escalated into a fight and Anwar and Rajesh killed Shahzad by smashing his head with a big stone," an official of Narkhed police station said.

His body was found on Tuesday morning, he said.

"After that, police arrested the accused within six hours and booked them under IPC section 302 (murder)," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)