Faridabad, Jan 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his daughter-in-law over property issues in Ballabgarh here, police said on Friday.

The deceased Bharat Singh's wife Jasoda Devi alleged that her daughter-in-law Geeta had procured a country-made pistol from a boy and that she shot at the man late on Thursday.

Also Read | CoWIN Portal Update: Now, 6 Members Can Register With One Mobile Number.

Though Devi informed the police that she was not a witness to the killing, Geeta was absconding since then, she pointed out.

She said she saw her husband lying in a pool of blood on Friday morning.

Also Read | Punjab: Grenade Launcher, 3.79 Kg RDX, 9 Electrical Detonators Seized in Gurdaspur Ahead of Republic Day 2022.

Devi said her daughter-in-law had been picking up fights with Singh demanding the transfer of his property to her and her husband Vinod, Singh's son. However, he did not budge and continued to own all of the property, Devi told the police.

City police station, Ballabhgarh, SHO inspector Satyawan said Geeta and the boy from whom she procured the weapon were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

They will be nabbed soon, Narender Kadiyan, DCP (crime), said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)