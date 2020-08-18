Jabalpur, Aug 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed and two members of his family were injured when their two- storey house collapsed here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Satiya Kuwa locality of the city in Madhya Pradesh.

One Alok Jain (45) and two members of his family were injured when their house came crashing down around 9.45 am, City Superintendent of Police (Gohalpur) Akhilesh Gaur said.

A rescue team pulled out the injured from the debris and admitted them to the district hospital, where Jain died during treatment, he said.

