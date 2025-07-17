Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her live-in partner on Wednesday night in Siddhartha Nagar of B Savaram village under Rajolu mandal, Andhra Pradesh, informed the Razole police inspector, Naresh Kumar.

According to police, the victim, Oleti Pushpa, aged 22, had earlier separated from her husband and had been living with Sheikh Shamma, aged 22, in a rented house in BSavaram for the past six months.

Also Read | Flat Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats School Classmate of INR 1.25 Crore After Promising To Sell Her His Shivaji Nagar Flat, Booked.

Inspector Kumar mentioned that Sheikh, who was frequently under the influence of alcohol, often quarrelled with her. "On Wednesday night, a heated argument broke out after he had a dispute with Pushpa's brother and mother. When Pushpa tried to intervene, he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the left side of her chest and in her leg," said the police.

Explaining further, Kumar stated, "When Pushpa's mother, Ganga, and her brother tried to stop him, Sheikh assaulted them as well, leaving both injured. Pushpa succumbed to her injuries on the spot due to excessive bleeding."

Also Read | India's First Disneyland To Open in Gurgaon? 'At This Time There Are No Plans for a Disneyland Park To Open in India' Claims Viral Reddit Thread.

Inspector Naresh Kumar informed that a case has been registered, and two police teams have been deployed to track down the accused, who is currently at large.

Meanwhile, in Nellore, a convicted prisoner escaped from the Nellore Central Jail under mysterious circumstances.

According to a press release issued by the Prison Department, a convicted prisoner, Indla Suresh, resident of Gandhi Janasangam, Sangam Mandal, escaped from Nellore Central Prison on Tuesday evening under mysterious circumstances, triggering a massive manhunt by law enforcement agencies.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the escaped convict, according to official sources. Police have urged the public to remain alert and report any information regarding Indla Suresh's whereabouts to the nearest police station immediately. Authorities have assured that all information shared will be kept confidential.

Officials stated that further investigation into the matter is ongoing to determine how the escape occurred and to identify any possible lapses in prison security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)