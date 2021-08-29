Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): A man killed his paternal aunt and her daughter over a property dispute at Sattenapalli town in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, said police.

The victims have been identified as Padmavati (55) and her daughter Pratyusha (30).

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple Smartphone With Exynos 7884B SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to police, the accused, Srinivas Rao, went to Nagarjuna Nagar and stabbed the mother-daughter duo with a knife at around 7.20 pm on Saturday and fled the spot. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)