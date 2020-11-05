Chitrakoot (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A man along with his three sons allegedly killed his brother and left his four children injured following a quarrel, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Rajaram (57) and his brother Rajbahadur (60) were having liquor.

"Rajaram and his three sons beat Rajbahadur with sticks killing him on the spot," SHO, Rajapur, Anil Kumar Singh, said.

As soon as Rajbahadur's four sons came to know about the incident, they reached the spot and beat Rajaram's son Lalla, Murat and Luv.

In the clash, all four sons of Rajbahadur were injured, he said.

All the seven were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR has been lodged against Rajaram and his three sons.PTI CORR ABN

