Ghaziabad, Dec 16 (PTI) A man beat his father to death with an iron rod during a quarrel over ancestral property in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sachin of Sikroad village in Nand Gram, has been arrested.

According to the police, Sachin had a heated argument with his father Nand Kishore over ancestral property on Wednesday evening. In a fit of rage, Sachin battered his father to death with an iron rod.

Based on a complaint, police arrested the accused and recovered the iron bar, an officer said.

