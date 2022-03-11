Ghaziabad, Mar 11 (PTI) A man has been arrested from Shalimar Garden area here for killing his friend with a hammer and hiding his body inside his house, police said on Friday.

The deceased, a 35-year-old Amit Kumar, worked as a domestic help, and was reported missing by his brother on March 5, they said.

During its investigation, police was told by several persons that Kumar was last seen with one Mahendra at his house, said Sahibabad Police Station SHO Nagendra Chaubey.

Mahendra was arrested and interrogated during which he confessed to have killed Kumar and hiding his body inside his house, Chaubey said.

According to the police, on the day Kumar went missing, he drank liquor at Mahendra's place and got into a heated argument with him.

In a fit of anger, Mahendra hit Amit on head with a hammer and killed him.

After killing Mahendra shut his house and ran away, police said.

