Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): A man killed his elder brother, who was a police constable, over a family dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Girwai Police Station limits in the district on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Anurag Rajawat (around 30 years old), he was a police constable and was posted as a driver in Bhopal.

Rajawat arrived here on holiday and his body was found in the bushes near the 13th battalion of SAF Kampoo in the district on Wednesday evening. He had a scuffle with his younger brother at his home in the district.

"Two police constables had gone out for night patrolling under Girwai police station limits last night and in the meantime, they saw two persons on a bike in a suspicious condition. When they (constables) stopped them (the accused), they threw something and ran away from the spot. After that, the constables reached near that stuff and found the dead body of a person aged between 25 to 30 years," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena said.

The constables immediately informed senior officials about the matter. During the investigation, the police came to know that the deceased was a police constable and was a driver in the police department in Bhopal. He (the deceased) had come to his home on November 20.

"In the investigation, it was found that there was a fight regarding family issues and during this, the accused had assaulted his brother (deceased constable) in which he got seriously injured and died. The accused had called his friend and was trying to dispose of the body taking advantage of the darkness at night. But due to the alertness of the patrolling staff, this incident was revealed," added Meena.

The officer further said that both the accused were taken into custody and being questioned. The police also confiscated the bike used in the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

