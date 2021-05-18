Kota (Rajasthan), May 18 (PTI) A man beat his 40-year-old wife to death in inebriated condition in Kota district in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Heeralal -- a private security guard -- fled from his home in the Dabi police station area after the incident on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Parvatibai Bheel.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately known, Dabi police station SHO Brijraj Singh said.

Police have registered a case and taken up investigation.

