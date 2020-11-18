Latur, Nov 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband during an argument over demand for dowry in the wee hours of Wednesday here in Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, Rajkumar Laxaman Gaikwad, a resident of Haibatpur village in Latur district, has been arrested, they said.

He assaulted his wife, Rahu Rajkumar Gaikwad (28), with an axe around 1.30 am, leaving her dead on the spot, the police said.

An argument broke out between the couple when the accused asked his wife to bring Rs 1.5 lakh from her parents to purchase centring tools and to enroll a farm in his name, a police official said.

Besides Rajkumar Gaikwad, five of his relatives were booked under IPC sections related to murder, dowry death and common intention, he added.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Nikhil Pingale and other officers visited the crime spot.

