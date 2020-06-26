Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a married woman and later attempted suicide in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the sadar police station area when a labourer, Mukesh, slit the throat of the woman with a knife, they said.

The accused later attempted suicide by injuring himself. He is being treated at the district hospital, police said.

"Investigation in the matter is going on to ascertain the motive behind the murder," they said.

