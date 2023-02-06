Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A 54-year-old man from the city has approached the Bombay High Court alleging medical negligence at the civic-run COVID-19 jumbo centre and seeking Rs 36 lakh compensation for the ordeal he underwent.

Also Read | @MEAIndia TTC Was Launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President of the … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Deepak Shah, a resident of suburban Andheri, recently filed a petition seeking compensation for medical negligence, incompetent and improper medical treatment by the doctors at the BKC jumbo covid hospital run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in suburban Bandra.

Also Read | Indian Railways Starts e-Catering Service on WhatsApp; Here's How To Order.

According to the plea, Shah had undergone hernia operation a few days before testing positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the BKC jumbo centre.

The petitioner alleged that doctors did not treat him well medically, due to which he developed infection and had to undergo two more surgeries.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on February 9 before a division bench of the high court.

As per the plea, Shah had undergone hernia operation in March 2021. In the surgery, doctors had inserted a mesh in his abdomen area, which required post-surgery care for six months.

In April 2021, the petitioner tested positive for coronavirus, following which he was quarantined and admitted to the BKC jumbo centre.

Shah's family members had informed the doctors at the centre of the surgery and the required care to be taken.

However, the doctors and other medical staff at the centre did not pay heed and administered four to five injections on Shah's stomach area every day, the petition claimed.

This resulted in an infection in the surgery area and pus had formed, it said.

After being discharged from the centre, Shah complained of stomach/abdomen aches and consulted the doctor who had performed his hernia operation.

"The petitioner (Shah) was admitted and had to undergo two surgeries to remove the infection pus and the mesh. The petitioner incurred substantial additional costs. The petitioner also suffered mentally, physically as well as financially," the plea said.

It further claimed that Shah was no longer fit enough to work and is largely reduced to a bed-ridden state.

Shah has appealed to the court to constitute an independent medical board to examine his case and to award compensation of Rs 36 lakh for the damages caused to him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)