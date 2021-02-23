Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) A man opened fire Tuesday during a scuffle between two groups over a land dispute in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

While the person fired two shots in the air, injuring nobody, he himself got injured in legs as he fell down when people tried to overpower him, the official said.

The incident took place at Thali-Badi village of Kathua town and five people have been detained so far for questioning, the official said, adding the injured has been shifted to a hospital.

He said it was not immediately clear if the pistol used in the firing was a licensed weapon or unlicensed.

"It is a matter of investigation which is going on," the official said.

