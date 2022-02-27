Bulandshahr, Feb 27 (PTI) A man was shot and a restaurant was vandalised in a brawl over availability of non-vegetarian food in Sikandrabad area on Sunday, police here said.

The incident took place at Danish Hotel run by one Abdul Wahid, a resident of Chaudharywada area, Police Circle Officer of Sikandrabad Suresh Kumar said.

According to police, a man on Sunday came to Wahid's hotel and demanded non-vegetarian food. When Wahid said he did not have non-veg food and asked him to order what's available, the man got infuriated but left the hotel.

After a while, he returned to the hotel, this time with some people, Kumar said, and ransacked the eatery and fired a few gunshots one of which hit Wahid's nephew Ateeq in the leg.

Ateeq is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

Two accused have been arrested, and rest are being searched for, said police.

